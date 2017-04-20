Get More Out Of Your Garden With These Helpful Tips

Besides serving as a hobby, gardening can help you to save money, as well as, creating a more beautiful home. Whether you want to plant flowers, vegetables, fruits, or all three, there are definite benefits to starting a garden. Read this article for some tips on how to successfully maintain a garden and reap the benefits.

Make garden tools do double duty as handy makeshift rulers. Tools with long handles, such as rakes, hoes, and shovels can be converted into handy measuring sticks. Place the handles on the ground and measure them. Then, with a permanent marker, you want to label distances. Now you have easy access to a long ruler whenever you are gardening.

When designing your garden, choose high-yield crops, such as tomatoes and herbs. These items will allow you to maximize the space you have available in your garden. The more produce you can grow at home, the more money you can save in your grocery bill each month, so it pays to know what will produce the most for your efforts.

A good idea when gardening is to keep a record of progress. If it is a journal form or photographic form of recording the progress of the garden is helpful for the years to come. Recording which types of plants work well, which did not work or what types of soil can help future gardens start without any trial and error of previous years.

Grow native perennials in your yard to attract local wildlife. Native vegetation is the best food source for your native animals. You will see more birds and colorful insects using this method. This is an easy way to attract wildlife, as native plants generally require less work from you in order to thrive.

A good but unusual organic solution for weeding your plants is try "boiling" your weeds way. The safest herbicide that you can use in your garden is a simple pot of boiling water. Just pour out the water on the weeds being careful to avoid any nearby plants. The roots of the weeds are damaged by the boiling water which, in turn, inhibits further growth.

To give your plants all the iron they need, bury old, rusty pieces of steel in your garden. Damaged steel should break down quickly, allowing the soil to absorb iron from it and feed it back to your plants. This is also a useful way to get rid of junk that might be clogging up your garage.

Heather can bring helpful critters into your garden. Bees are naturally attracted to heather for its nectar. Since a heather bed is normally left undisturbed, ground beetles, spiders and other beneficial insects tend to live inside it. Always remember this, and wear your gardening gloves if you prune your heather!

A great first step to having a successful organic garden is to test the acidity of the soil in your garden. The ideal number is 6.5, if your soil is on the low end, it's too acidic and if it's on the high end it's too alkaline. Neither of those situations lends itself to a successful garden. So by purchasing a soil testing kit before planting, you will assure yourself a beautiful organic garden in the summer.

Don't count the fall season out. It doesn't have to be this way, however. The brightest season of the year when it comes to foliage is fall. Fall hues of orange, yellow and red can be seen falling from maple trees, and dogwoods and beech trees offer comparable spectacles. Some vibrant shrubs include hydrangea, barberry, and cotoneaster.

Think carefully about how you are going to lay out your vegetable garden. Unlike most other gardens, you want to consider practicality over aesthetics for your vegetables. Some vegetables emit chemicals that can inhibit another's growth; some tall vegetables might overshadow small vegetables, which might not allow them to grow and ripen. Look at each vegetable plant's properties and carefully consider where to put it in your garden.

Keep your soil healthy. One of the best ways to deter pests from eating up your hard work in your organic garden is to make sure your soil is good. If your growing medium becomes imbalanced, it will become an attractive place for all kinds of unwanted visitors. Check pH and moisture levels often.

Planning for your own organic garden is exciting. You can now apply your newly acquired knowledge so that you can start growing healthier, happier plants, that bear a lot of produce for you and your family.