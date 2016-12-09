Landscaping Tips For The Perfect Outdoor Oasis

Landscaping can be very enjoyable if you have specific plans of what you want to do and the knowledge of how to do it. Whether you have a large area to work with or just a small back yard, you can make good use of the tips below to create outdoor beauty.

Rather than doing too many landscaping jobs at the same time, it is wise to do one project at a time. If you take on too many projects, you are going to end up spending too much money all at once. Taking on one at a time means you can better afford each project.

When investigating landscaping options for your property for the first time, consider what tasks you will need professionals to complete. Some specialized landscaping tasks require an arborist, landscape architect, or tree limber who can help you with specific landscaping tasks. Although this is more costly than doing it on your own, you have a better chance at a quality job.

Prior to going out and purchasing what you need to do your landscaping, make a plan. By having an idea of what you should buy, and where it is going to go in your yard, you will avoid over purchasing supplies. In the long run, this will save you money, time and frustration.

Take time to accurately measure the area you are landscaping prior to visiting your garden center. This will make it easier for you to figure out how much stuff you need. You'll save the time and effort you would have had to expend running back and forth to the store numerous times for additional purchases and returns.

Talk to a licensed landscaper before you do any work to your own yard. While you won't need them to do everything, a short consultation and discussion might help you avoid costly mistakes. Their advice can be priceless, especially if you are new to landscaping and gardening.

You may want to choose plants that have leaf textures that are different from most other plants. Spreading these types of plants out in your yard can really give you a different look. Be sure they're distributed for the most appeal.

Plan your landscape well. The best landscaping projects begin with proper planning. To properly plan a landscaping project begin by drawing the dimensions of the area to be landscaped to scale using graph paper. This diagram will include plotting the locations of any structures in the area including established plants, water features and walkways.

Be sure that the lawnmower you choose is one of a good quality. Many times, people just buy whichever lawnmower is cheapest or on sale. Generally, these lawnmowers do not cut through grass properly, and they may break easier. Even though it may be more costly, a high-quality mower will usually do the job.

Use an edger on your beds if you want your lawn to look well taken care of. An added bonus is that edging could raise the value of your residence as well; studies have shown that just by curving the edges on your flower beds, your property value could go up by one percent.

Ask any landscaper you're considering for your project for a long list of references. Price is important, but if you ask to see some pictures or addresses of work a landscaper has done, you will be able to see first hand if they are right for the job you want accomplished.

Consult with a professional landscape designer when you are developing your plan. Although it might cost you some money, speaking with a professional in landscape architecture can save you some time, heartache and a bit of money in the end. A quick hour with a professional will get you started off right.

Before you pick out the plant species to use in any particular flower bed, take the time to determine its sun exposure. How much or how little shade a bed gets makes a big difference in what plants will do best in it. Facing is also important. A spot on the west side of your house will get very different exposure to the sun than one on the east side.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, you need to know in what amounts of materials are sold and how much you'll need. This is important because you might not be able to visualize your project in cubic yards and do not want to risk buying too little or too much.

If you considered necessary, talk to a professional. If you have very ambitious plans but not a lot of experience, it is worth hiring the services of a landscape gardener. While it may be a little costly, it could save you money in the long run, in terms of correct plant selection and design.

Check out all the available sources for the landscape products you plan on buying before actually making your purchase. Online vendors often offer discount coupons that can help you save a substantial amount of money. Your local arboretum, or botanical garden may also hold a local plant sale, or swap.

Whether your lawn needs a major overhaul, it is just time to get it growing again in the spring, aeration is a great idea. The aerating process involves punching small holes through the turf to improve soil drainage. If you have a tiny lawn, you can handle aeration with manual tools. For bigger areas, mechanical aerators are available.

Now that you've learned some techniques for landscaping, check out your neighbor's yard again with the eyes of a professional landscaper. You might be able to get some ideas for your own yard or even see things you could improve on. Have fun using these new landscaping techniques to create the yard of your dreams.