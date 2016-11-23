Gardening Does Not Have To Be Hard

When you decide that you want to get into gardening, you may wonder where exactly to begin. For a beginner it may seem overwhelming to think of all the things to consider from purchasing seeds to how to maintain the garden so that it actually grows. The tips in this article can provide you with what you need to know to succeed at gardening.

A trick to help measure in the garden is to take one of the long handled garden tools like a shovel and mark on its handle using a tape measure. Using a permanent marker, mark out the feet and inches on its handle and when specific distance is required in planing, have a handy measuring device is close at hand.

Choose plants and flowers that complement the colors of your home. Flowers that are pink or fuchsia, may go very well with your burgundy shudders. Tying in the colors of plants and flowers that you choose to harmonize with your house, will save you a lot of time at the garden center by simplifying your plant choices.

When choosing plants for your garden, pick plants that are native to your geographic region. Plants native to your region will naturally do well in your garden because they are already adjusted to your climate. When you plant native plants, you will not be surprised by any unexpected results when your plants mature.

Protect your hands when gardening. Garden gloves are made to fit all different hand sizes. They protect your hands not only from getting dirty but also from splinters, cuts and scrapes. Most gloves are inexpensive and are well worth the investment.

Having a color-themed flower garden is a beautiful way to display bold color with different flower varieties. Single-color beds, like the color white, makes an impact when set among deep green background plantings. It may not be necessary to plant extra greenery to contrast against the white flowers around your bed. A green lawn may be all you need to display the color.

Use fertilizer for maximum planting success. Manure is very effective in helping plants grow, although it is important to use a commercially composted product to minimize the risk of pathogens. There are a number of options for fertilizer, but the truth is that what you use is unimportant; you just have to remember to use something.

If you want to make plant markers from objects you have around the home, try using old window blinds. Cutting up your old blinds will let you make markers that are almost identical to the ones you'd buy at a store. They're very durable, and should easily be able to survive bad weather.

If you're planting crops that need an abundant amount of sunshine, then plant miniature gardens wherever the sun shines most. If you have plants that need more than six hours of sunlight, group them together in small plots throughout your yard. If your patio or deck receives the most amount of sunshine, plant your crops in appropriately sized containers and place them in the brightest spot you can find.

Install a sprinkler system to water your garden. It can be difficult to find the time to water your plants each day, particularly if you work outside of the home. Proper hydration is essential to the success of your garden, so putting in a simple sprinkler system can save you time and energy.

You should place human hair in netting around your garden to deter animals from eating your growing produce. The scent of humans can deter animals from coming near an area. When you get a hair cut place the cut hair into satchels made from netting. Hang the netting around your garden to ward off pests.

Integrate low-growing strawberries into your yard's landscape. Instead of setting aside fruit plants in a separate area, choose strawberries, such as alpine varieties, to use a ground cover that doubles as a fruit garden. These spreading, low-growing plants look attractive and grow well in areas that have a lot of sun.

A good garden says a great deal about its gardeners. The best gardeners are innovators, always on the lookout for new ideas and handy tips. A garden tended well, which features a rotation of novel plantings and features, conveys to every observer the diligence, sensitivity and imagination of the gardener who maintains it.