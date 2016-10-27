Gardening Tips For Growing Better Organic Foods

In the world of gardening, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced gardeners alike. There are many classes, e-guides, books, videos, magazines, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good gardener become a great gardener.

Use a mixture of vinegar, rubbing alcohol, and water to get rid of salt deposits. If you are having a problem of salt buildup on your clay pots, mix equal parts white vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water in a spray bottle. Spray on the deposits and they will wash away with ease. Make sure to let the pots dry thoroughly before use.

Pre-soak seeds overnight in a dark place. Put some seeds in a container and fill the container to the brim with water. The water will hydrate the sends, giving them a head start once you plant them. The seeds will now have a greater chance of maturing and surviving.

If you would like to create an eye-catching fall garden with a lot of height and contrasting colors, try planting spiky plants like the New Zealand flax, the yucca or tall ornamental grasses. Add drama with texture and color by adding chartreuse plants like the Golden Spirit smoke bush or the Tiger Eyes sumac. To contrast the chartreuse color, plant purple plants alongside the chartreuse plants like the Black Lace elderberry or Loropetalum.

Vegetables should be placed in a spot in your garden that will get about six hours of sun every day. Most vegetables need at least that much sun for optimal growth speed. It's also the same for some types of flowers.

Don't use broad-spectrum pesticides for your garden. While broad-spectrum pesticides will kill most pests, they will also kill helpful insects. The beneficial insects, which kill the pests, are much more sensitive to pesticides than the pests. Using them will reduce your population of good bugs, and increase the bad. This can cause you to use an additional amount of pesticides in order to attempt to fix this problem.

Keep interested in gardening by trying something new each year. While tried and true favorites will always be a part of the garden, reserve a part for something new and exciting to keep interest. Keep in mind that some trial and error will be required because one crop that will be a flop in the fall, might be an excellent crop in the spring.

Pay attention to the temperatures in your garden. When it is early, or late, in the season there is a chance that your plants could be exposed to frost. Freezing temperatures will cause many plants to die, and some that live will not produce at the level they would have otherwise.

Plant self-seeding flowers. Let your flowers do the work of re-stocking the garden for you. If you allow your flowers to go to seed, the following year you will have new seedlings popping up everywhere. If things get too crowded, or if plants appear in the wrong place, simply thin them out. Good self-seeders are alyssum, bellflower, forget-me-not, poppy and columbine.

Keep a garden journal. The more information you collect about your site, your plants, and successes or failures in the garden, the less likely you are to make costly mistakes in the future. Although there are many resources to guide you, the most important resource is your own experience. Always be sure to record important information, like the name and variety of the plant, the date it was planted, and where in the garden it is located.

If you are beginning an organic garden, you should make sure that you re-pot your seedlings into larger containers with a compost mix as soon as your seedlings begin crowding each other in their original containers. If you do not do this, your seeds will eventually suffocate themselves and die.

Use companion plants. Companion planting is the pairing of plants within your vegetable garden, such as planting cabbage with tomatoes. Companion planting helps reduce the problems with insect pests, as it attracts natural pest-controlling wildlife. Companion planting is also a better use of the space in your garden, since you basically have two plants in the same plot.

To make sure you're getting a level edge when pruning your bushes, use a piece of rope or a line. Simply fasten the rope to two pieces at the approximate height you'd like the bush to be at. Seeing the bush along this straight line will make it easy to see if it's level at a glance.

If you plan on starting an organic garden, you should always properly cover your seeds. If your seeds are not properly covered, then they will not grow. You should aim to cover most of your seeds about three times as deep as the thickness of your seeds in order to ensure optimum growth. However, certain seeds, such as alyssum and snapdragons, should not be covered because they need a lot of light to germinate.

It is by now obvious how beneficial and enjoyable organic gardening can truly be when you know how to approach it. It provides so much opportunity for relaxation in a soothing environment and so much reward when the garden flourishes. These tips will help you get your organic garden started.