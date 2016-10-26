Organic Gardening Suggestions For New Organic Gardeners

Many people would agree that one of the most rewarding endeavors is growing their own garden. There is nothing like the feeling of planting something, watching it grow, and then getting to enjoy the fruit of your labor. This article will share some useful gardening tips to help make your garden grow.

A good tip of what to plant in the garden is to plant high-value crops. Value is a subjective term, but plant the things that are most costly to buy, as long as they are suited to the climate. The whole garden does not have to be devoted to this, but if an area is earmarked for this type of crop, it can save money in the coming season when prices are sky high for certain crops.

To save space in your garden, try planting your crops in blocks rather than in the traditional rows. Rows end up leaving too much space between plants for needless pathways. Blocks help keep plants tight together without sacrificing production. Small variety kitchen vegetables do best in blocks that are arranged in a wide bed.

If you like to plant flowers that produce a lot of fragrance, consider planting them close to your house. One reason is that you can enjoy the scent whether you are inside or outside your house. Another reason is that the heat from the walls of your house can intensify the scent from your flowers, making them more fragrant.

For a natural way to control aphids, populate your garden with ladybugs. Ladybugs are natural predators of aphids and scaly bugs. They are pretty to look at, and they are beneficial to your garden. They do not eat flowers, so you can safely use them on your flower beds. This is a good alternative to using commercial pesticides.

Make your own compost ahead of time rather than purchasing it. Adding compost to your garden gives your plants a needed boost to grow successfully. Begin saving your grass cuttings, raked up leaves, egg shells, and skin from fruits and vegetables in a sturdy bin 6 months prior to your gardening season. Your compost will then be ready to mix in with your dirt on planting day.

Deter bugs without pesticides with careful planting. Planting marigolds along the edges of your garden, or planting garlic, parsley, and basil within your garden can repel bugs without resorting to harsh chemicals. These plants give off strong scents which are unappealing to most insects. With these in your garden, pests will steer clear.

Salt deposits can form unsightly marks on your clay pots. To easily remove the deposits mix water, rubbing alcohol and white vinegar in equal parts and spray onto the pots. Scrub with a plastic pad or brush and allow the pot to dry completely. Once the pot is dry, you are ready to plant.

Create a zen garden by adding a water feature. Water features come in all sizes and designs. it is possible to have a very small water feature that is suitable for a patio or a very large pond. Several manufacturers make kits do-it-yourself kits that can be installed in just a few hours.

The easiest way to dry out herbs is by laying newspaper across the backseat of your car and arranging the herbs in a single layer on top of it. The herbs will dry quickly in warm weather, your car will smell remarkably fresh, and cleanup is a breeze.

Create a series of garden 'rooms'. The days of a square lawn with a surrounding border are long gone. A garden can offer so much more, by creating different areas to explore. A patio area is simply an extension of your indoor living space. Add an arbor at the end of the patio, leading to another outdoor room. This can be a play area for children, or a small vegetable or herb garden. Create seating areas under a tree or nestled in between shrubs. Add an element of surprise, such as a unique sculpture or piece of large pottery. Let your garden reflect your personality!

Is there a natural way to kill weeds? To control the growth of weeds, all you need is last week's Sunday paper. Without exposure to the sun, weeds cannot thrive. If you place sheets of newspaper over the weeds, they will die due to a lack of sunlight. The newspapers will break down over a period of time, and will become part of your compost. One way to enhance the appearance of your garden if you are using newspapers is to add an additional layer of mulch.

It may seem tempting to want to use chemicals on your organic garden, but these will do more harm than good, along with defeating the purpose of an "organic" garden. If you think about, all of these types of pollutants run off and contaminate whatever they touch. By keeping your soil healthy, you won't need any chemical fertilizers anyway.

Gardening care is a weekly maintenance job. To soar above and beyond your neighbors' gardens, it requires a certain level of motivation and effort, as well as, the knowledge gained in this article. Beautiful roses, fragrant trees and fresh lush growing lawns, are just a few benefits that a knowledgeable gardener should benefit from when given any effort.