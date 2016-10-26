Grow A Beautiful Organic Garden With These Tips

In the world of gardening, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced gardeners alike. There are many classes, e-guides, books, videos, magazines, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good gardener become a great gardener.

Gradually acclimate plants to temperature changes and conditions, if you want to avoid shocking them. Try placing them outside in sunlight for about an hour or maybe two the first day. As you continue the first week of the project, gradually extend the duration of sun exposure. By the time the week ends, your plants will be ready for their big move and should have no problems!

It's sometimes possible to save certain plants from winter cold by bringing them inside. You should probably save the most resistant or expensive plants. Carefully dig around the rootball and replant in an appropriate pot.

If space is an issue, try vertical gardening. Even with the limited space of condos and townhouses, many people have thriving gardens in the small area they have using vertical gardening. By using trellised gardens one can grow pole beans, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a small place during the summer, and in the fall a wide variety of greens can be grown in the same space.

If you need the extra ammunition to rage war on weeds, consider planting your plants closer together even if it means planting them closer than what is recommended. Dense plantings will ensure that no seeds from unwanted weeds will sprout and grow in your beautiful landscape design. If weeds begin to sprout near the edge of the foliage, consider adding heavy mulch to drown out the pesky weeds.

Brighten up your winter garden with trees that have interesting bark. A winter garden can tend to look bare and drab, especially if you live in a very cold climate. Three good choices are a paperbark maple, silver birch or scarlet willow. This will make a quite noticeable difference to the look of your garden.

To keep your lawn looking great when there's a water shortage, set the blades of your lawnmower to their highest height. Doing this will allow your grass to go dormant, keeping it looking fresh with minimal water. Be sure to change your blades back to their normal setting when you're able to water your grass normally.

You can get most of the gardening tools you need second-hand. Visit yard sales and estate sales near you to look for gardening tools at a very low price. You can also visit online trading or donation groups to trade items you have for gardening tools, or even to find find free tools.

Growing your own vegetable garden, whether large or small, offers many benefits. You will eat better! Fresh vegetables offer more vitamins than those which have been processed. Planting and doing upkeep on your garden will also help provide exercise which leads to better fitness. It will also save you a significant amount of money at the grocery store!

You must water your plants correctly, to achieve success with your garden. When watering your garden, always try to do it early in the morning or in the evening, when the sun has gone down. This gives the soil a chance to actually soak up the water without it evaporating. Also, if you have pots, try to hand water them with a can, rather than using a hose. This way you can make sure that each pot gets enough water, since potted plants can dry out completely in a matter of hours, if they haven't had a deep watering.

Any organic gardening project is immediately susceptible to fungal diseases that can rot and ruin your seeds or seedlings before they even have a chance to grow. In order to prevent this, you should use sphagnum moss which acts as a natural fungicide. When your seeds are planted into the soil, apply the moss immediately after planting. On the other hand, if your seeds are exposed to sunlight, you should apply the moss first, and then deposit the seeds on the moss. You only need to use a sprinkle of moss.

Blend flowering fruit shrubs into your regular landscape. Don't have a separate area to turn into a garden? Elderberries, blueberries and currants have pretty flowers in springtime and look great in the fall as well. The side benefit of these landscape-enhancing plants is all the fruit they produce for you to enjoy.

When lifting heavy things in your garden it is important to protect your back. You should always lift with your knees when you are lifting anything in the garden. If something is very heavy you should ask someone to help you lift it so that you do not cause damage to your back or knees.

Organic gardening is a relaxing hobby that will give you a great sense of satisfaction. This kind of gardening keeps you more involved in planting, cultivating and harvesting, giving you a clearer picture of the entire life cycle of each plant.

As previously stated, no matter what your motivation may be for engaging in gardening, you can never know too much. By applying some or all of the tips mentioned in this article, new gardeners can quickly increase their knowledge. Likewise, experienced gardeners can always pick up some new tips and add to their expertise.